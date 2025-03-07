More than 180 irregular refugees are missing and feared dead after two boats they were travelling in capsized in rough seas off Yemen, the International Organisation for Migration said.

The boats were carrying asylum seekers from a Horn of Africa country and capsised off Yemen's Dhubab district in Taiz governorate, IOM said.

The route is often used by Ethiopians hoping to find work in Gulf countries or escape conflict.

"Despite weather warnings, the boats sank in rough seas. Only two Yemeni crew members were rescued, while all passengers and the remaining crew are feared dead, with no bodies recovered yet," IOM spokesperson Tamim Elyan said on Friday.

It is one of the world's most dangerous migrant routes, according to the IOM, which documented more than 60,000 irregular refugee arrivals in Yemen in 2024.

Corridor of tragedy