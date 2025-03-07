WORLD
2 min read
Over 180 people missing, feared dead after two boats sink off Yemen
Only two Yemeni crew members survived, with no bodies recovered yet.
Over 180 people missing, feared dead after two boats sink off Yemen
The route is often used by Ethiopians hoping to find work in Gulf countries or escape conflict. / Reuters
March 7, 2025

More than 180 irregular refugees are missing and feared dead after two boats they were travelling in capsized in rough seas off Yemen, the International Organisation for Migration said.

The boats were carrying asylum seekers from a Horn of Africa country and capsised off Yemen's Dhubab district in Taiz governorate, IOM said.

The route is often used by Ethiopians hoping to find work in Gulf countries or escape conflict.

"Despite weather warnings, the boats sank in rough seas. Only two Yemeni crew members were rescued, while all passengers and the remaining crew are feared dead, with no bodies recovered yet," IOM spokesperson Tamim Elyan said on Friday.

It is one of the world's most dangerous migrant routes, according to the IOM, which documented more than 60,000 irregular refugee arrivals in Yemen in 2024.

RelatedTRT Global - Assad regime remnants kill security force members in northwestern Syria

Corridor of tragedy

Recommended

Earlier on Friday, IOM had said in a post on X that at least 186 people were missing after four boats carrying migrants capsised off the coasts of Yemen and Djibouti overnight, referring to the same incident.

IOM, which runs a tally of migrants who are killed or missing on migration routes, said in the post on X that 558 people lost their lives on the route between the Eastern Horn of Africa and Yemen last year.

Twenty Ethiopians were killed when their boat capsised off Yemen in January.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people leave the Horn of Africa, which is plagued by chronic instability, to pursue better economic prospects in Gulf nations via the so-called Eastern Route, described by the IOM as one of the world's busiest and riskiest migration corridors.

RelatedTRT Global - Lebanon needs $11B for post-war reconstruction: World Bank

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan