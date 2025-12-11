WORLD
2 min read
Japanese scientists awarded Nobel prizes for medicine, chemistry
Shimon Sakaguchi and Susumu Kitagawa, both 74, receive awards in two separate fields in the same year.
Japanese scientists awarded Nobel prizes for medicine, chemistry
Shimon Sakaguchi stands with his prize at the Nobel Prize ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, December 10 2025. / Reuters
December 11, 2025

Japanese scientists Shimon Sakaguchi and Susumu Kitagawa have been awarded the Nobel Prizes in Stockholm for their groundbreaking achievements in medicine and chemistry.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf presented the gold medals and diplomas to Sakaguchi, a 74-year-old esteemed professor at Osaka University, and Kitagawa, a 74-year-old distinguished professor at Kyoto University, during a ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall on Wednesday.

It marked the first time in 10 years that Japanese Nobel laureates have been honoured in two separate fields in the same year, according to Japanese Kyodo news agency.

Sakaguchi, who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine, was recognised for his discovery of regulatory T cells (Tregs), which prevent other T cells from attacking the body's healthy cells and have led to new treatments for autoimmune diseases, cancer and other health conditions.

RECOMMENDED

Kitagawa, who received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, was honoured for his development of metal-organic frameworks, porous materials capable of storing and releasing gases like methane and nitrogen.

Each Nobel Prize is accompanied by an award of 11 million kronor (approximately $1.2 million). Both Sakaguchi and Kitagawa shared their prizes with two other researchers in their respective fields.

Japan has now produced 31 Nobel laureates, including the Nihon Hidankyo group, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for their anti-nuclear advocacy as atomic bomb survivors.

RelatedTRT World - Machado’s daughter accepts Nobel as laureate arrives in Oslo hours later
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group