Israel is prepared to attack Iran in the coming days, but the US has informed Tel Aviv that it will not take part in any Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

President Donald Trump's administration told the Israeli government the US will not be directly involved in any Israeli military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two US sources and an Israeli source familiar with those discussions.

Meanwhile, US and Israeli officials have told the Wall Street Journal that a strike could come as soon as Sunday unless Iran halts production of fissile material for a potential atomic bomb.

The warning comes as US special envoy Steve Witkoff prepares to hold a sixth round of talks with Iranian counterparts on Sunday in Oman.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the possibility of strikes in a phone conversation with Trump on Monday, WSJ reported, citing two US officials.

Trump 'committed to diplomatic resolution'

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday said the United States remains committed to resolving the Iran nuclear issue through diplomacy, but added that Tehran must first give up hopes of building a nuclear weapon.

"We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon," he added.