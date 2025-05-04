South African troops withdrawing from the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have begun assembling in Tanzania, and the defence chief said that most should return home this month.

General Rudzani Maphwanya said on Sunday that under the phased withdrawal that started on April 29, the troops are to exit the DRC via Rwanda by road before entering Tanzania.

From there, they will return to South Africa by sea and air by the end of May, he said.

The soldiers are part of a regional Southern African Development Community (SADC) force that deployed to the eastern DRC in December 2023 during a resurgence of the M23 rebels.

The M23 now controls swathes of territory in the mineral-rich region.

Thirteen trucks with 57 members of the SADC peacekeeping force (SAMIDRC) had already gathered at an assembly point in Tanzania, Maphwanya told reporters.

The next group was scheduled for withdrawal next week, he said.

"The movement from Tanzania to (South Africa) will be by air for personnel and by sea for cargo," he said.

"Most of the personnel will be nearly complete in South Africa by end of May 2025, except for those who have to oversee the shipping part of the equipment."

SADC decided to end its SAMIDRC mission in mid-March after 17 of its soldiers –– most of them South Africans –– were killed in M23 offensives in January. They have been stranded there since.

The grouping confirmed last week the start of the withdrawal but gave no details.

On April 30, a separate evacuation began of hundreds of DRC soldiers and police trapped for months in United Nations bases in Goma after the eastern DRC city was taken by M23 rebels, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Related TRT Global - How regional powers are reshaping the DRC’s raging conflict

Leaving nothing behind