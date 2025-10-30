WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu meets with CENTCOM chief at Gaza ceasefire coordination centre after truce violations
Israeli prime minister meets CENTCOM chief at US-led base in southern Israel, a day after breaching the ceasefire and launching strikes that killed more than 100 Palestinians in Gaza.
Netanyahu visits Gaza ceasefire coordination centre after Israel’s repeated truce violations, meeting CENTCOM chief. / Reuters
October 30, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited the US-led headquarters in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, of the multinational force overseeing the Gaza ceasefire, his office announced.

Netanyahu also met with US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Bradley Cooper.

"I am happy to host our American friends here in Kiryat Gat. They are working together with us on a plan to achieve a different Gaza, a Gaza that will no longer pose a threat to Israel," he said.

"We want to bring it about that in the end, the goal that (US) President (Donald) Trump and we agreed on – the disarming of Hamas and the demilitarisation of Gaza – will be achieved. We are working on this in stages, together with other components of the plan," he added.

Israel breaches the agreement

The visit to CENTCOM's Civil-Military Coordination Center came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in Gaza since Tuesday evening, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, violating a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in place since October 10.

Israel’s renewed attacks also injured 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the ministry added.

Ministry data shows that since the ceasefire took effect, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 wounded in Israeli attacks.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocide in Gaza has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,600 others.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
