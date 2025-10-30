Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited the US-led headquarters in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, of the multinational force overseeing the Gaza ceasefire, his office announced.

Netanyahu also met with US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Bradley Cooper.

"I am happy to host our American friends here in Kiryat Gat. They are working together with us on a plan to achieve a different Gaza, a Gaza that will no longer pose a threat to Israel," he said.

"We want to bring it about that in the end, the goal that (US) President (Donald) Trump and we agreed on – the disarming of Hamas and the demilitarisation of Gaza – will be achieved. We are working on this in stages, together with other components of the plan," he added.

Israel breaches the agreement

The visit to CENTCOM's Civil-Military Coordination Center came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in Gaza since Tuesday evening, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, violating a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in place since October 10.