The Council of the European Union adopted its negotiating position on Monday on two major pieces of legislation aimed at tightening the bloc’s asylum system, paving the way for the faster rejection of claims considered unlikely to qualify for protection.

The decisions mark a key step in implementing the EU’s 2024 Pact on Migration and Asylum, particularly through reforms to the “safe third country” concept and the establishment of the first EU-wide list of “safe countries of origin.”

Under the Council’s revised approach to the “safe third country” concept, member states would gain wider latitude to dismiss asylum applications as inadmissible without examining their merits.

The updated rules allow three pathways for applying the “safe third country” concept.

First, a connection between the applicant and the third country will no longer be required.

Second is transit through the third country before arrival in the EU.

Third is an agreement or arrangement ensuring that the asylum claim will be examined in a designated safe third country. This option will not be applicable in the case of unaccompanied minors.