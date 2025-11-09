The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has blamed Israel for clashes with its fighters in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“The (Israeli) occupation bears the full responsibility for clashes with our fighters in Rafah who are defending themselves in an area under Israel’s control,” the group’s military wing, Qassam Brigades, said in a statement on Sunday.

Hamas called on mediators to assume their responsibilities to ensure the holding of the ceasefire agreement and thwart Israeli claims to violate the deal to target civilians in Gaza.

The warning comes as Israel still refuses to grant exit to Hamas fighters stranded in Rafah, despite efforts by mediators to solve the issue, according to Egypt’s Al Qahera News channel.

The group said that: "The enemy must know that the concept of surrender and handing oneself over does not exist in the dictionary of the Al Qassam Brigades.”

Estimates suggest that there are nearly 200 Hamas fighters trapped in Israel-held areas in Rafah. The Palestinian group demanded that mediators provide safe passage for them.

According to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he “will not allow the safe passage of 200 Hamas members” to the areas under Palestinian control.

