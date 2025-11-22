US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that she is resigning from Congress, with her last day in office set for January 5, following a public fallout with President Donald Trump.

Greene announced her resignation on Friday in a lengthy statement posted on X, bringing an abrupt end to a political career defined by her strong alignment with Trump and her later high-profile break with him.

Her relationship with the president deteriorated after she joined Democratic lawmakers in calling for the release of files related to the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump had initially opposed releasing the documents and later rescinded his endorsement of Greene, criticising her publicly last week.

Greene, who was elected in 2020 and rose to prominence as one of Trump’s most vocal defenders, said she could no longer remain in office amid what she described as a shift in the political movement she once championed.

"Loyalty should be a two-way street, and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest," Greene wrote.

She said that if she had been pushed aside by "MAGA Inc," it signalled that "many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well."

"Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for."