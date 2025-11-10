AFRICA
1 min read
WHO chief calls for halt to Sudan bloodshed
UN health agency mourns Dr. Adam Ibrahim Ismail, who was killed in Al Fasher; urges protection of health workers.
WHO chief calls for halt to Sudan bloodshed
Tedros ended his message with a plea for peace, saying: “Peace is the best medicine.” / AA
November 10, 2025

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called for an end to the violence in Sudan following the killing of a doctor in the conflict-hit Al Fasher region.

“Sudan’s bloodshed must end,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on US social media platform X Sunday.

He said he was “Saddened to learn of the killing of Dr Adam Ibrahim Ismail in yet another tragedy for Sudan's Al Fasher region,” adding that the “WHO mourns the passing of Dr Ismail and demands an end to violence against health workers.”

Tedros ended his message with a plea for peace, saying: “Peace is the best medicine.”

RECOMMENDED

On Oct. 26, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of Al Fasher and committed ethnic-based massacres, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the country’s geographical partition.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a civil war that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - UN warns Sudan war crippling South Sudan's economy, fuelling instability
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout