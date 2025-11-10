The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called for an end to the violence in Sudan following the killing of a doctor in the conflict-hit Al Fasher region.

“Sudan’s bloodshed must end,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on US social media platform X Sunday.

He said he was “Saddened to learn of the killing of Dr Adam Ibrahim Ismail in yet another tragedy for Sudan's Al Fasher region,” adding that the “WHO mourns the passing of Dr Ismail and demands an end to violence against health workers.”

Tedros ended his message with a plea for peace, saying: “Peace is the best medicine.”