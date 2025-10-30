WAR ON GAZA
'Absolutely appalling': Ireland's prime minister condemns fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza
"I urge all parties to adhere to, and implement, the ceasefire agreement and call for a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," says Irish Taoiseach.
Mourners gather around the bodies of Abu Dalal family members killed in an Israeli strike on their home in Nuseirat, Gaza, October 29, 2025. / Reuters
October 30, 2025

Ireland’s Taoiseach, or prime minister, strongly condemned Israel’s recent deadly strikes in Gaza, which violated a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

“I strongly condemn the strikes in Gaza that have reportedly left more than 100 dead, including 46 children. I urge all parties to adhere to, and implement, the ceasefire agreement and call for a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” Micheal Martin posted to X late on Wednesday.

Stressing that the latest loss of “so many innocent lives” is “absolutely appalling”, he reiterated the need to respect international law.

“All parties need to honour the commitments they made and to work to ensure that the other elements of the plan can move forward. Too many people have suffered and died already,” Martin added.

His remarks came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in Gaza since Tuesday evening, violating a ceasefire agreement in place since October 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israeli ministers that Israel would decide for itself where and when to strike its foes inside Gaza, despite the US-brokered ceasefire that foresees the deployment of an international security force in the besieged enclave.

Israel’s renewed attacks also wounded 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry added.

Ministry data shows that since the ceasefire took effect, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 injured in Israeli attacks.

Since October 2023, Israel's attacks on Gaza have killed more than 68,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others.

