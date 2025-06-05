Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned Israel’s aggression in Gaza as “genocide,” urging stronger international pressure to end the violence and calling for diplomatic solutions to global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday, Lula described the situation in Gaza as a “genocide being carried out by a highly trained army against women and children.”

“This is not a war. It is genocide,” he said, voicing frustration at what he described as the international community’s selective outrage.

“We mourned the deaths of two Israelis, but on the same day, two Palestinian children carrying bags of flour were also killed — and yet, there was not the same show of solidarity,” he said.

Lula also renewed calls for structural reform of the UN Security Council, describing it as “politically weak” and ineffective in managing major conflicts. He argued for broader representation, including seats for Africa, South America, Germany, Japan, and India.

Macron defends Ukraine stance, eyes Gaza ceasefire

Macron, responding to Lula’s remarks, defended the Western position on both Gaza and Ukraine.

He emphasised that France is coordinating closely with regional partners and the United States to press for a ceasefire and humanitarian access in Gaza.

“We are working to increase pressure to secure a ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian operations,” he said, adding that a conference on June 18 in Riyadh aims to further Palestinian statehood and regional stability.

On Ukraine, Macron underscored that Russia alone bears responsibility for the war, rejecting attempts to place equal blame on both sides.