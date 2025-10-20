AMERICAS
2 min read
Colombia recalls ambassador from US as tensions flare over tariffs, drugs
President Trump's accusations, labeling President Gustavo Petro a "illegal drug leader," marked a new low in relations between Washington and Bogota.
Colombia recalls ambassador from US as tensions flare over tariffs, drugs
Trump called Colombian President Gustavo Petro an "illegal drug leader". / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 20, 2025

Colombia's foreign ministry said the country has recalled its ambassador from the United States, after US President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on Colombia and stop all payments to the South American nation, in a feud that stems from the US military's strikes on vessels allegedly transporting drugs.

Trump also called Colombian President Gustavo Petro an "illegal drug leader" on Sunday, an accusation Petro's government said was offensive.

"Daniel Garcia-Pena, Ambassador of Colombia in the United States of America, has been recalled for consultations by President Gustavo Petro and is now in Bogota," the Colombian foreign ministry said early on Monday.

"In the coming hours the national government will inform of the decisions taken."

RelatedTRT World - Trump suspends US aid to Colombia, labels Petro 'drug leader'

Trump’s accusations deepen diplomatic rift

Trump's drug dealer comments marked a new low in relations between Washington and Bogota, which Trump accuses of being complicit in the illicit drug trade.

RECOMMENDED

Petro has objected to the US military's strikes against vessels in the Caribbean, which have killed dozens of people and inflamed tensions in the region. Many legal experts and human rights activists have also condemned the military actions.

Trump said US financial aid to Colombia would be cut off and details about the new tariffs would be unveiled on Monday, but it was not clear what funding Trump was referring to.

Colombia was once among the largest recipients of US aid in the Western Hemisphere, but the flow of money was suddenly curtailed this year by the shuttering of USAID, the US government's humanitarian arm.

Colombia currently pays 10 percent tariffs on most imports to the United States, the baseline level Trump has imposed on many countries.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets