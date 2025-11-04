AMERICAS
Peru snaps diplomatic ties with Mexico over asylum for ex-PM
Mexico committed "unfriendly act" of opening an asylum process to former PM Betssy Chavez, who served under President Pedro Castillo, says Peru's Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela.
Peru's Foreign Minister Hugo de la Selva at a ceremony at Torre Tagle Palace, October 24, 2025. [Foreign Ministry] / Others
November 4, 2025

Peru has cut off diplomatic relations with Mexico for granting asylum to a former prime minister being investigated over the alleged 2022 coup attempt by then President Pedro Castillo.

"Today we learned with surprise and deep regret that former prime minister Betssy Chavez, the alleged co-author of the coup attempt by former president Pedro Castillo, is being granted asylum at the Mexican embassy residence in Peru," Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela told a press conference on Monday.

"Given this unfriendly act, and considering the repeated instances in which the current and former presidents of that country have interfered in Peru's internal affairs, the Peruvian government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico today," he added.

Castillo, a former rural schoolteacher and trade unionist dubbed Peru's "first poor president," was impeached by Congress in December 2022 following his attempt to dissolve Congress following a months-long standoff.

Relations between Lima and Mexico deteriorated sharply over Castillo's ouster.

Peru expelled Mexico's ambassador after Mexico granted asylum to Castillo's wife and children.

Castillo's successor, now ex-president Dina Boluarte also temporarily recalled Peru's ambassador to Mexico City, accusing then left-wing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of meddling in her country's affairs for expressing support for Castillo.

Castillo was on his way to the Mexican embassy in Lima to request asylum together with his family when he was arrested and charged with rebellion and abuse of authority.

Chavez was charged alongside him. The pair went on trial in March.

While Castillo has been in preventive custody since his impeachment, Chavez was released on bail.

Prosecutors had sought a 25-year term for Chavez for allegedly participating in Castillo's plan to dissolve Congress. They have sought a 34-year sentence for Castillo.

Castillo denies the charges, noting that he never took up arms against the state because the military refused to obey his orders.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
