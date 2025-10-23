Türkiye has welcomed the "long-overdue" ceasefire in Gaza and called on the international community to protect the fragile truce while supporting humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in the war-torn enclave.

"Türkiye welcomes the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza and calls for the full and immediate implementation of the ceasefire agreement," Türkiye's deputy envoy to the UN, Asli Guven, said during a UN Security Council session on Palestine on Thursday.

"The foremost priority, as the international community, must be to preserve this long-overdue and hard-achieved ceasefire at all costs," she said.