Israel has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a reprimand after he criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about his contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Israeli media.

Channel 7 reported on Wednesday that the Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned Yevgen Korniychuk following an interview he gave to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily in which he criticised Netanyahu's statements regarding his conversations with Putin.

According to the daily, Yuval Fuchs, deputy director-general for Eurasian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the ambassador that "his comments were entirely unacceptable and deviated from diplomatic protocol."

"Moreover, the ambassador's remarks ignore Israel's clear position since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine – a position demonstrated, among other things, by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar's visit to Kiev this year and Israel's votes at the United Nations," Fuchs added.