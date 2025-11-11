The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is preparing to ban transgender women from competing in female categories across all Olympic sports following a “scientific review” on physical advantages linked to male puberty, The Times reported.

According to the British daily on Monday, the new policy, expected to be announced early next year under IOC President Kirsty Coventry, follows findings that the physical benefits of being born male “remain even after testosterone suppression.”

The review was presented last week in Lausanne, Switzerland by Dr. Jane Thornton, a Canadian sports medicine physician, the IOC’s medical and scientific director and a former Olympic rower.

“It was a very scientific, factual and unemotional presentation which quite clearly laid out the evidence,” one source familiar with the meeting told The Times, adding that feedback from IOC members was “hugely positive.”

The upcoming rules would replace the IOC’s previous guidance allowing transgender athletes to compete with reduced testosterone levels, a framework that left eligibility decisions to individual sports.

Coventry, a former Olympic swimmer from Zimbabwe who took office this year, has said the committee’s approach aims to “place emphasis on the protection of the female category” while maintaining a “scientific approach” in coordination with international federations.

Olympics in the eye of a storm

The debate over transgender eligibility has been highly visible in recent Olympic competitions.