Young girls in the United Kingdom are quitting cricket after the refusal by the national sport’s governing body to ban transgender 'women' from amateur leagues, the British media has reported.

In a recent letter to the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the mother of a young cricketer said girls were “being reduced to tears, demoralised and dropping out of matches” after being forced to play against boys self-identifying as female.

Many argue that transgender 'women' – people who identify as female even though they were born as biological men – should not be allowed to take part in traditionally segregated competitive sports. Transgender 'women' are known to retain significant bodily strength, which gives them an obvious physical advantage over their women competitors.

In addition to sporting fairness, safety concerns also figure prominently in the growing debate over the inclusion of transgender 'women' in female competitions.

The ECB banned biologically male cricketers who self-identify as transgender 'women' from participating in female professional competitions last October. However, the board still allows biologically male cricketers to play women’s cricket at the grassroots level.

The letter referred to a girls’ under-13 cricket competition last summer where two boys identifying as female were included in a team. One 12-year-old girl “cried in the trees” because the presence of biologically male cricketers in her team “scared her, intimidated her and made her feel uncomfortable and worthless,” the letter said.

A public outcry over the participation of trans athletes in women’s competitive games has also shone a spotlight on the intimidation and harassment faced by women who advocate for women-only sports.

In the US, 23 of the 50 states have passed laws restricting transgender athletes’ ability to participate in school sports in accordance with their gender identity.

Even the US House of Representatives passed a bill in 2023 barring transgender 'women' athletes from competing in girls' or women’s sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges.

World Athletics, which is the governing body for sports of athletics like cross-country running, road running and mountain running, decided in 2023 to exclude transgender 'women' from female events to “protect the female category”.

Laurel Hubbard, a weightlifter from New Zealand, became the first openly transgender 'woman' to compete in the Olympics during the Tokyo 2020 Games. Critics said Hubbard held an unfair advantage because she used to compete in men’s competitions before quitting the sport more than a decade ago.

Similarly, US swimmer Lia Thomas became the first openly transgender 'woman' to win a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship in swimming in 2022. However, the sport’s governing body, World Aquatics, barred her from participating in women’s events, including the 2024 Olympics.

World Aquatics said the decision to stop transgender athletes from competing in most elite women’s aquatics competitions was “a major step forward in our efforts to protect women’s sport”.

What does science say?

The main argument against transgender 'women' competing against women athletes is that nature endowed the former with certain physical attributes that give them a competitive advantage. These attributes include larger heart size, more haemoglobin, leaner body mass and larger lung capacity.