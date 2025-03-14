Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has described the ongoing situation in Palestine’s Gaza as "a black mark on human history" in a statement posted on social media platform X.

In his message on Friday, Altun highlighted the bombardment of civilians and the destruction of cities, calling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza a "deepening drama".

"As Türkiye, we continue to stand by the oppressed and be defenders of justice and human dignity," he wrote.

Altun emphasised Türkiye's commitment to the Palestinian cause under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, stating they will "continue to be the voice of the people of Gaza with determination."

He addressed the international community's response, saying: "To remain silent in the face of this oppression means losing humanity's conscience. The international community must now take responsibility and put an end to this injustice."