Israeli army shells east of Gaza, detonates buildings despite ceasefire
Army fire targets Israeli-controlled areas in Rafah, Khan Younis, Deir al Balah, Gaza City, Jabalia, according to local sources.
Tents sheltering displaced Palestinians stand amid the destruction left by the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza. / AP
November 30, 2025

The Israeli army carried out air strikes and home demolitions in the military-controlled yellow zone across Gaza early Sunday.

Israeli aircraft struck several areas in Rafah, while naval vessels fired shells toward the city’s coastline, local sources and witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel's military vehicles stationed near the Morag Axis, northeast of Rafah, conducted sweeping operations and heavy gunfire in the area.

Israeli artillery shelled eastern Khan Younis, and helicopters launched fire on buildings amid home detonations in the area, according to witnesses.

An Israeli air strike hit east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, an Anadolu correspondent said.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli strikes targeted eastern Gaza City, and intense gunfire from Israeli helicopters was reported from eastern Jabalia.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement it signed with the Palestinian group Hamas, having committed nearly 500 violations and killed 354 Palestinians since Oct. 10, according to the Gaza government figures.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 people in the over two-year war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.

SOURCE:AA
