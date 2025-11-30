The Israeli army carried out air strikes and home demolitions in the military-controlled yellow zone across Gaza early Sunday.

Israeli aircraft struck several areas in Rafah, while naval vessels fired shells toward the city’s coastline, local sources and witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel's military vehicles stationed near the Morag Axis, northeast of Rafah, conducted sweeping operations and heavy gunfire in the area.

Israeli artillery shelled eastern Khan Younis, and helicopters launched fire on buildings amid home detonations in the area, according to witnesses.

An Israeli air strike hit east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, an Anadolu correspondent said.