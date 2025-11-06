The Israeli forces killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy during a military incursion in the town of Al-Yamun, west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, early on Thursday, according to the WAFA news agency.

The Palestinian health ministry said it was informed by the General Authority for Civil Affairs that Murad Fawzi Abu Saifin, 15, was shot and killed by Israeli troops, who also seized his body.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces stormed the town overnight and shot dead Abu Saifin in the street, hitting him with four bullets. Israeli forces reportedly prevented ambulance crews from reaching him, and he was left to bleed to death, after which his body was taken away.

Israeli forces also deployed snipers on rooftops and raided several streets in the town, WAFA reported.

Abu Saifin’s killing brings the number of Palestinians killed in Jenin to 56 since Israel launched its assault on the city and its refugee camp on January 21, with more than 200 wounded, according to WAFA.