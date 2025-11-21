For four centuries, the Ottoman Empire served as custodian of the Holy Cities of Islam.

Medina—where Prophet Muhammad lived, ruled, and was laid to rest—was the last sacred bastion under Ottoman protection.

The city’s defence under Ottoman governor Fahreddin Pasha remains, to this day, a testament to the Turkish nation’s profound loyalty and devotion to Islam and the Muslim holy lands.

Born in 1868 in Ruse, in present-day Bulgaria, Fahreddin Pasha and his family moved to Istanbul when he was ten years old.

He was originally named Omer, and later adopted ‘Turkkan’ as his surname as he rose through the Ottoman military ranks after completing the Military Academy in 1888 and the elite Defence College in 1891.

He distinguished himself in the Balkan Wars and, by World War I, commanded the 12th Corps in Mosul.

His destiny, however, would be sealed not on the European front, but in the deserts of the Hejaz.

In 1916, intelligence revealed that Sharif Hussein, the then-ruler of Mecca, had reached a secret agreement with the British and was preparing an uprising.

It was well known at the time that the British were working to topple the Ottoman Empire and had promised Sharif an Arab state free from Ottoman rule.

Fahreddin Pasha was sent to Medina on May 28, 1916, to protect the city. The revolt erupted days later: telegraph lines and railway tracks were sabotaged, and rebel forces attacked Ottoman outposts. But Pasha’s defences held.

Fahreddin Pasha’s 15,000 Ottoman soldiers were vastly outnumbered by the 50,000-strong rebel force, but he took the attack to the enemy – launching swift counterattacks and winning several battles.

With supply lines cut and Bedouin tribes switching allegiance to Sharif Hussein, Medina became an island of resistance.

Though the fall of Jeddah, Mecca, and Taif left Medina isolated, the Pasha and brave soldiers ensured that the holy city remained under the Ottoman flag. The British nicknamed him the Tiger of the Desert.

British spy TE Lawrence, later known as the Lawrence of Arabia, led and oversaw sabotage operations along the railway that isolated the city completely.

Though some locals had been deceived into siding with the British, the majority of the tribes remained loyal to the Ottoman commander.

Medina’s defence — two years and seven months of siege, famine, deprivation, and disease — became one of the last heroic stands of the Ottoman Empire.

Pasha had even likened locusts to “sparrows without feathers” so that his Turkish soldiers would be convinced to consume them like the locals, for fear of starvation.

Devotion and love for the prophet

Beyond military endurance, what distinguished Fahreddin Pasha in Medina was his spiritual devotion, loyalty and love for the Prophet.