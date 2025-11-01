TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Kahramanmaras named Türkiye’s 1st UNESCO City of Literature
Metropolitan mayor says city joins prestigious global network in literature category.
Kahramanmaras named Türkiye’s 1st UNESCO City of Literature
The Seven Beautiful Men Literature Museum honours Kahramanmaras’s rich poetic heritage. / AA Archive
November 1, 2025

The Turkish city of Kahramanmaras has been named a UNESCO City of Literature, becoming the first city in Türkiye to earn the designation.

“Kahramanmaras became the first city from Türkiye to be selected in this field by joining this prestigious network in the ‘literature’ category,” Metropolitan Mayor Firat Gorgel said Friday.

The decision was announced in Paris during World Cities Day events, according to UNESCO.

Gorgel said the city’s deep literary heritage, strong poetic tradition, and growing cultural scene have helped showcase its literary identity nationally and internationally.

On World Cities Day 2025, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay announced 58 new members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, bringing the total to 408 cities across more than 100 countries.

For the first time, the network added a new category, Creative Cities of Architecture, joining the existing seven fields of Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music.

RECOMMENDED

“UNESCO Creative Cities demonstrate that culture and creative industries can be concrete drivers of development,” Azoulay said. “By welcoming 58 new cities, we are strengthening a network where creativity supports local initiatives, attracts investments, and promotes social cohesion.”

Ten cities were named UNESCO Cities of Literature this year: Aberystwyth (Wales), Abuja (Nigeria), Celje (Slovenia), Conakry (Guinea), Dumaguete City (Philippines), Gdansk (Poland), Kahramanmaras (Türkiye), Lund (Sweden), San Luis Potosi (Mexico), and Tangier (Morocco).

The new designations bring the total number of UNESCO Cities of Literature to 63.

Kahramanmaras was the epicentre of the devastating twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye in February 2023, causing widespread destruction and thousands of deaths. Large parts of the city were levelled, with homes, schools and cultural landmarks heavily damaged, leaving lasting social and economic scars on the community.

Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group