MIDDLE EAST
Canada removes Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism
The Foreign Ministry says the move aligns with the recent decisions by the UK and the US and follows Syria's efforts to advance stability.
"Canada stands steadfast with the people of Syria in their quest for an inclusive, stable and prosperous future," Canada's foreign minister says. / Reuters
December 5, 2025

Canada has removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"Following extensive review, the Government of Canada has removed Syria from Canada's List of Foreign State Supporters of Terrorism under the State Immunity Act, as well as removed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the List of Terrorist Entities under the Canadian Criminal Code," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It said the measures align with recent decisions by the UK and US, and follow Syrian transitional government efforts to advance stability, build an inclusive future, and work with global partners to counter terrorism.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was one of the most powerful groups opposing Bashar al Assad's regime forces during Syria's civil war, and Ahmad al Sharaa, Syria's president in the wake of Assad's ouster, served as the group's head.

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the country welcomes "positive steps" taken by the Syrian government "towards a peaceful Syrian-led political transition" since the end of the Assad regime a year ago.

"Canada stands steadfast with the people of Syria in their quest for an inclusive, stable and prosperous future," she added.

SOURCE:AA
