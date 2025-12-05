Canada has removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"Following extensive review, the Government of Canada has removed Syria from Canada's List of Foreign State Supporters of Terrorism under the State Immunity Act, as well as removed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the List of Terrorist Entities under the Canadian Criminal Code," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It said the measures align with recent decisions by the UK and US, and follow Syrian transitional government efforts to advance stability, build an inclusive future, and work with global partners to counter terrorism.