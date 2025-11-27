ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Myanmar frees thousands of political prisoners in mass amnesty ahead of December elections
The move is meant 'to ensure that all eligible voters cast their votes freely and fairly' in the election.
Myanmar frees thousands of political prisoners in mass amnesty ahead of December elections
Their release was granted on the condition that they do not commit another offence. / AP
November 27, 2025

The Myanmar military junta has granted a mass amnesty to 3,085 political prisoners on Thursday, releasing them ahead of December’s elections, and dropped charges against 5,580 people, ordering their release.

The released individuals had been convicted under Section 505(a) of the Penal Code for "making, publishing, or circulating" statements, rumors, or reports that could incite members of the military "to mutiny," according to state-run Myanmar International TV.

Their release was granted on the condition that they do not commit another offence; otherwise, they would have to serve any new sentence in addition to the remainder of their previous one.

The remission and pardon of 724 people were granted by the National Defence and Security Council of the junta-led nation on Wednesday as part of "key measures to ensure that the entire population can successfully move toward a multi-party democracy system desired by all the people."

Some 2,361 prisoners were granted remission and released. Among those released was a key aide to Myanmar's jailed democratic figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi, according to AFP.

Simultanously, ongoing cases against 5,580 individuals who were arrested for evading capture after committing such offences were ordered closed, and these individuals will also be released from their cases.

RECOMMENDED

The report stated that the releases were carried out "to ensure that all eligible voters in the upcoming multi-party democracy general election do not lose their right to vote and are able to cast their votes freely and fairly."

Myanmar's military junta is preparing to hold general elections on December 28.

The last general elections in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian country were held in November 2020 and won by the National League of Democracy (NLD), led by Suu Kyi. However, the government was overthrown in a military coup in February 2021.

The 2021 military takeover ousted the elected government led by the NLD and plunged the country into more than four years of emergency rule.

RelatedTRT World - Myanmar's junta bombs medical clinic, killing 11
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance