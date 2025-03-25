Myanmar’s junta bombed a medical clinic in the Magway region over the weekend, killing at least 11 people, including a doctor and his family, the Myanmar Now daily newsletter has reported.

The incident took place around 0210GMT on Saturday in Gangaw Township, the report said on Monday.

The attack targeted Hnan Khar, a village located about 57.9 kilometres (36 miles) north of Gangaw.

The clinic, located in the heart of the village, had just opened for the day, according to a source cited by Myanmar Now.

“The entire home housing the clinic was obliterated in the explosion. There were body parts scattered all over the place. A neighbouring house was also reduced to ashes,” said a man who witnessed the attack.