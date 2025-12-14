US
Person of interest detained after deadly shooting at Brown University
The authorities lifted the shelter-in-place order, but the investigation is ongoing, and classes are cancelled for the rest of the semester.
Brown University locked down amid reports of a shooting on campus in Providence. / Reuters
December 14, 2025

Authorities have detained a person of interest in connection with a US shooting at Brown University that killed at least two people and injured nine others on Saturday.

"We are able to report that we have detained a person of interest involved in yesterday's shooting," Providence Mayor Brett Smiley told reporters on Sunday.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said the individual was detained earlier Sunday morning, but refused to provide any details about the person to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Perez said authorities are not looking for anyone else but noted that investigations are ongoing.

Seven individuals remain in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital, one is in critical but stable condition, and one has been discharged, Smiley said.

"We are not releasing any information about the victims at this time," he added.

Campus updates

Smiley announced the lifting of the shelter-in-place order for Brown University and the surrounding area.

University Provost Francis J. Doyle III said in a separate statement that "all remaining undergraduate, graduate, and medical classes, exams, and papers or projects for the Fall 2025 semester will not take place as scheduled."

The shooting occurred shortly after 2100GMT on Saturday, prompting an immediate response by Brown University police, followed by Providence police, firefighters, and emergency medical teams.

Multiple agencies are involved in the response, including state police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Officials said federal and local agencies are coordinating closely as the investigation remains active.

