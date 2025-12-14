Illegal Israeli settlers have damaged about 40 olive trees in the town of Mukhmas, northeast of East Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, according to local authorities.

In a statement on Sunday, the Jerusalem Governorate said illegal settlers raided the al-Hayy area of Mukhmas and cut down roughly 40 olive trees owned by a Palestinian resident.

The governorate described the attack as part of an ongoing pattern of violence targeting Palestinians and their land, adding that it followed the Israeli army’s demolition days earlier of a park and playground in the town as pressure mounted to assert control over the area.

Illegal settlers recently established an outpost near Mukhmas that has become a gathering point and staging area for repeated attacks on local farmers and agricultural land, the statement added.