Ten Palestinians have been injured after being attacked by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, local media has said.

Armed settlers assaulted olive pickers with sticks and dogs in the Wadi al-Hajj Issa area of Aqraba in southern Nablus, injuring three and forcing farmers to flee their lands, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the nearby town of Duma, Israeli soldiers prevented Palestinians from accessing their olive groves, according to the head of the village council, Suleiman Dawabsha. He said illegal settlers have repeatedly attacked local farmers, stealing olives, vandalising trees, and grazing livestock on private lands.

In the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron in the southern West Bank, fighting broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces that had stormed the area, according to the statement, citing activist Mohammad Awad.

Awad explained that Israeli soldiers fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters towards the youths and homes, causing dozens of cases of suffocation, which were treated at the scene.

In the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah in the central West Bank, Israel arrested two Palestinian youths and detained several for a short period.

Sources told Anadolu that Israeli troops raided the town, held several young men inside a commercial complex, and arrested two before withdrawing.

In the city of Al-Bireh in the central West Bank, a fire broke out in a commercial building after Israeli forces fired stun and tear gas grenades at the structure during a raid, according to sources cited by Anadolu.

The sources said residents managed to extinguish the fire, which caused minor damage.

Meanwhile, in the town of Anabta, east of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces stormed the town and closed the main street, sources said.