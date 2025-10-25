Ten Palestinians have been injured after being attacked by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, local media has said.
Armed settlers assaulted olive pickers with sticks and dogs in the Wadi al-Hajj Issa area of Aqraba in southern Nablus, injuring three and forcing farmers to flee their lands, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in the nearby town of Duma, Israeli soldiers prevented Palestinians from accessing their olive groves, according to the head of the village council, Suleiman Dawabsha. He said illegal settlers have repeatedly attacked local farmers, stealing olives, vandalising trees, and grazing livestock on private lands.
In the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron in the southern West Bank, fighting broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces that had stormed the area, according to the statement, citing activist Mohammad Awad.
Awad explained that Israeli soldiers fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters towards the youths and homes, causing dozens of cases of suffocation, which were treated at the scene.
In the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah in the central West Bank, Israel arrested two Palestinian youths and detained several for a short period.
Sources told Anadolu that Israeli troops raided the town, held several young men inside a commercial complex, and arrested two before withdrawing.
In the city of Al-Bireh in the central West Bank, a fire broke out in a commercial building after Israeli forces fired stun and tear gas grenades at the structure during a raid, according to sources cited by Anadolu.
The sources said residents managed to extinguish the fire, which caused minor damage.
Meanwhile, in the town of Anabta, east of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces stormed the town and closed the main street, sources said.
The same sources added that troops arrested two young men following clashes in which soldiers fired live ammunition indiscriminately.
Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian vehicles
Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian vehicles in the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, in the central occupied West Bank.
Sources said that a group of settlers stormed the western area of Al-Mughayyir village and torched several vehicles.
They added that Palestinian youths from the village tried to confront the settlers, after which Israeli forces raided the village and fired stun and tear gas grenades, leading to clashes whose outcomes were not yet clear.
The sources said illegal settlers attacked the home of Mohammad Khamis Abu Alya and a farm belonging to another resident, before being repelled by youths.
According to the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank over the course of two years, which resulted in the death of 33 Palestinians and forced migration of 33 Bedouin communities.
Authorities said that more than 1,057 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, 10,300 wounded, and more than 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children, since the onslaught in Gaza began two years ago.
In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.