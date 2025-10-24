An Israeli extremist group obstructed humanitarian aid trucks heading to Gaza at the al-Karara crossing, known in Israel as Kissufim, Israeli Channel 14 reported on Friday.

The crossing, one of eight linking Gaza with Israel, is located east of the enclave between Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah.

Hundreds of activists from the far-right Tsav 9 movement gathered at Kissufim to block the trucks, according to the report.

Formed during the recent Israeli offensive, Tsav 9 has recently blocked roads leading to crossings, staged protests nearby, and, in some cases, looted or damaged aid shipments.

The previous US administration imposed sanctions on Tsav 9 last year over such activities, though the current administration lifted them earlier this year.

In a statement cited by Channel 14, the group claimed that “trucks reaching Hamas must be stopped,” and accused the Palestinian group of “violating the ceasefire,” referring to the Gaza truce brokered under President Donald Trump’s plan, which took effect on Oct. 10.