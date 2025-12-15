WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces arrest two US activists in occupied West Bank
Irene Cho and Trudi Frost were arrested on December 12 in al-Mughayyer village and are being held at Givon prison, according to ISM
FILE: An image showing the village of al-Mughayyer after Israeli settlers attacked the village, which is in the West Bank, on April 17, 2024. / Reuters
December 15, 2025

Two US activists were arrested on December 12 by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank while opposing the forced displacement of a Palestinian family, according to a statement from the International Solidarity Movement (ISM).

Irene Cho, from New York, and Trudi Frost, from Boston, who were volunteering with the ISM, were detained in the village of al-Mughayyer, northeast of Ramallah, while staying with the Abu Hamam family, which the ISM said has faced “ceaseless harassment and assault at the hands of Israeli settlers and armed forces for over a year.”

According to the movement, Israeli authorities revoked the activists’ staying permits through a summary procedure and transferred them to Givon prison near the city of Ramla.

The ISM said the arrests came after Israeli forces claimed to present a “month-long military order sealing the area.”

Maps accompanying the order, according to the ISM, did not include the Abu Hamam residence in the restricted zone, making the detentions unlawful.

The rights group said the two US activists are refusing to cooperate with deportation while their lawyers challenge the legality of the deportation orders. The activists are expected to face a custody review panel within 72 hours.

