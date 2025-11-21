US President Donald Trump has said next Thursday remains an “appropriate” deadline for Ukraine to respond to the US-backed peace proposal while signalling the timeline could be extended if negotiations show progress.

In an interview with Fox News Radio on Friday, Trump was asked about reports about the 28-point peace plan and setting a deadline for Kiev.

“I’ve had a lot of deadlines,” he said.

“If things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines. But Thursday, we think, is an appropriate time.”

The date falls on November 27, the US Thanksgiving holiday.

He said the 28-point proposal aims to halt the bloodshed. “We’re in it for one thing: we want the killing to stop.”

Territorial concessions

Acknowledging territorial concessions that the US-drafted plan would require of Kiev in the eastern Donbas region, Trump said Ukraine “will lose” that land anyway; “in a short period of time, they are losing land.”

On concerns that Russia could threaten other regions if its demands are met in Ukraine, including the Baltics or other European countries, Trump said Moscow “will be stopped”, adding, “They are not looking for more war. They are taking punishment.”

The reported draft includes demands for Ukraine to forgo NATO membership, recognise Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as de facto Russian-controlled, and pull back forces to create a demilitarised zone in Donbas in exchange for security guarantees modelled on NATO’s collective defence principle.