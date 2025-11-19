Pakistan "succeeded" militarily against India during their four-day clash in May 2025, a new report to the US Congress said, in a rare acknowledgement from a Washington body reviewing the crisis and China's role in it.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission's 2025 annual report described the May 7-10 exchange as the most intense fighting between India and Pakistan in half a century, triggered by New Delhi's response to a terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam, a hill station in India-administered Kashmir.

Both militaries struck targets "farther into one another's territories than at any time in 50 years", the report said.

According to the Commission, Pakistan "showcased" its battlefield gains using Chinese-supplied systems, stating that "Pakistan's military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry".

The report said that Pakistan relied on Chinese intelligence support, according to Indian claims, though Islamabad denied the allegation and Beijing neither confirmed nor denied its role.

Beijing's defence sales push