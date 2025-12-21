Venezuela has rejected the seizure of a new vessel transporting oil, it said in a statement, describing it as a "serious act of international piracy," after the United States seized another tanker near the coast of the South American country.
Venezuelan officials condemned the "theft and kidnapping" of an oil tanker by the United States for the second time, according to a government statement.
"These acts will not go unpunished," the statement published on social media on Saturday by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said, adding that "those responsible for these serious events will answer to justice and to history for their criminal conduct."
Caracas said that the actions will be reported to the United Nations Security Council, other multilateral organisations and governments.
Earlier, the US seized an oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela, according to the American Homeland Security chief.
The US Coast Guard seized the vessel before dawn with support from the Pentagon, Kristi Noem wrote on X.
"The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narcoterrorism in the region.”
"We will find you, and we will stop you," Noem added.
It comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas.
US President Donald Trump declared a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.
The standoff intensified on December 10, when US forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker near the Venezuelan coast, an action Venezuela condemned as “piracy”.
Washington has said the measures are aimed at combating corruption and drug trafficking, while Caracas accuses the US of using anti-narcotics efforts as a pretext to remove Maduro from power and gain control over Venezuela’s oil resources.