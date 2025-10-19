Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday rejected a statement by the US State Department accusing the group of harming Palestinians and violating a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The State Department said early on Sunday that the US informed guarantor nations of the ceasefire agreement with “credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza.”

“These false allegations are fully consistent with misleading Israeli propaganda and provide cover for the (Israeli) occupation's continued crimes and organised aggression against our people,” Hamas said on Telegram.

The group accused the Israeli army of arming and funding criminal gangs that carry out atrocities targeting civilians in Gaza and loot aid trucks and Palestinian property.

“The facts on the ground reveal the exact opposite,” Hamas said, citing public confessions made by armed gangs via media reports and video clips confirming “the occupation's involvement in spreading chaos and disrupting security.”

The group affirmed that Gaza’s police forces, supported by the public, are fulfilling their national duty by pursuing these gangs and holding them accountable through clear legal mechanisms.