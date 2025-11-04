Russia has said it was maintaining “constant working contacts” with Venezuela as tensions grow in the Caribbean following a series of US military strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday ongoing communication with Caracas but declined to give details about the nature of the exchanges, state news agency TASS reported.
Peskov said Moscow hopes the situation between Venezuela and the United States “remains calm” and that no new conflicts erupt in the region.
'Excessive military force'
The Russian Foreign Ministry over the weekend condemned what it called “excessive military force” by the United States in the Caribbean Sea, reaffirming Moscow’s support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Washington’s campaign against alleged narcotics operations in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific has so far targeted at least 14 boats, leaving 61 people dead, according to US officials.
The United States has also expanded its military presence in the area in recent months.
Russia and Venezuela, close allies, signed a strategic partnership agreement in Moscow in May, further deepening military and economic cooperation between the two countries.