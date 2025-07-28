INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
1 min read
EU, US trade deal brings 'temporary' but 'unbalanced' stability: French minister
Benjamin Haddad says a new US-EU trade deal brings short-term stability but is skewed in Washington’s favour, warning of growing economic pressure on Europe.
EU, US trade deal brings 'temporary' but 'unbalanced' stability: French minister
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Monaco / Reuters
July 28, 2025

A trade deal agreed by the United States and the European Union will provide temporary stability but is "unbalanced," a French minister said on Monday.

The deal reached on Sunday in talks between US President Donald Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland "will provide temporary stability... but it is unbalanced," Benjamin Haddad, the French minister for Europe, wrote on X.

Haddad welcomed some aspects of the agreement, including exemptions for industries key to the French economy, and that the agreement left in place European regulations on sectors like digital technology and healthcare.

RelatedTRT Global - US, EU strike trade deal following 'tough negotiations'

"But let's be clear: the current situation is not satisfactory and cannot be sustained," he said, adding that the US "has chosen economic coercion and a complete disregard for the rules of the WTO," the World Trade Organization.

Recommended

"We must quickly draw the necessary conclusions or risk being wiped out," he wrote.

"If the Europeans don't wake up, the difficulties faced by others will seem all too relative compared to our own decline."

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative