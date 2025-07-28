A trade deal agreed by the United States and the European Union will provide temporary stability but is "unbalanced," a French minister said on Monday.

The deal reached on Sunday in talks between US President Donald Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland "will provide temporary stability... but it is unbalanced," Benjamin Haddad, the French minister for Europe, wrote on X.

Haddad welcomed some aspects of the agreement, including exemptions for industries key to the French economy, and that the agreement left in place European regulations on sectors like digital technology and healthcare.

"But let's be clear: the current situation is not satisfactory and cannot be sustained," he said, adding that the US "has chosen economic coercion and a complete disregard for the rules of the WTO," the World Trade Organization.