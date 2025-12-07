WORLD
3 min read
Displaced Christians rebuild life in Syria after decades-old Baath regime’s collapse
Christian families who were displaced multiple times during the civil war are returning to villages scarred by artillery, air strikes and earthquakes, yet they remain determined to restore life.
Displaced Christians rebuild life in Syria after decades-old Baath regime’s collapse
Children play football in Kinaya, an Idlib village whose residents were largely displaced by Assad regime attacks during Syria’s civil war. / AA
December 7, 2025

Since the fall of the 61-year Baath regime a year ago this week, Christians in northwestern Syria who were forced to abandon their villages during the civil war are returning to their ancestral lands.

Approximately 20,000 people lived in the Christian villages of Ghassaniyah, Yacoubiyah, Judayda, and Quniyah, located west of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, before the 13-year civil war.

The Christian population in the area, however, shrank to as low as 500 people during the harshest years of the civil war in 2013-2015.

Most residents of these villages were forced to migrate due to intense artillery and air strikes by forces of the since-ousted Assad regime and clashes in the region.

RelatedTRT World - Syria's Christian clerics visit Sharaa, leader of the new government

'We returned to breathe our village's air'

Semmaye Agop from the village of Quniyah in Idlib said he spent his childhood and youth in the village but was forced to migrate due to attacks by the Assad regime, which was ousted on December 8, 2024.

"We took our children and my wife and migrated to Tartus," in coastal Syria, he told Anadolu, noting that bombardment intensified with the civil war.

Explaining that they returned to their village after the revolution, Agop said: "We returned to breathe our village's air. But there’s no water, no electricity, no internet. We can’t even communicate properly with our children. Still, we returned to our land. God willing, the situation will be completely fixed."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Why Israel’s David’s Corridor project is a threat to Syria’s territorial integrity

'Traces of 2023 earthquakes and bombings still remain'

Livan Muvas said they left their village after bombardment began in 2013, first going to Lebanon and then being forced to go to the United Arab Emirates.

"By the grace of God, we returned to our village and our land. This is the dream of all Syrians," Muvas said. "We have been here for centuries, we are attached to our land."

Stating they faced great destruction when they returned to their village after 12 years, Muvas said: "Traces of the (2023) earthquakes and bombardment still remain. Infrastructure problems, internet and coverage difficulties create challenges. But fellowship exists among all sectors of Syrians. We will rebuild Syria."

Along with some 60,000 deaths in 12 Turkish provinces, the February 6, 2023 earthquakes took some 6,000-8,500 lives in neighbouring northwestern Syria.

Hanna Jalluf, who lived in Quniyah before the war, said they were forced to migrate due to bombing by Assad regime forces.

Noting that he returned to his village after the regime's fall and the situation is better, Jalluf said his situation improved, adding: “I stayed here and felt that life is better than before."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints