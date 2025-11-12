MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Iraq PM declares victory in general election
The Iraqi electoral commission says that voter turnout in the parliamentary elections reached 56.11 percent nationwide.
Iraq PM declares victory in general election
He also added that the negotiations will begin to form a government. / AA
November 12, 2025

Iraq's incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has said that his coalition had won the country's general election in a speech addressed to the Iraqi people.

Casting the victory as one for all Iraqis, Sudani said in a televised speech on Wednesday, "We congratulate you on your coalition winning first place in the parliamentary elections".

He also added that the negotiations will begin to form a government.

Earlier, the country’s electoral commission said that the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, headed by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, took a strong lead in Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

Preliminary results announced by the commission showed that al-Sudan’s coalition got 411,026 votes, out of more than 4 million voters, followed by the Progress Party, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, and the State of Law Coalition, headed by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

RECOMMENDED

The commission said that voter turnout in the elections reached 56.11 percent nationwide.

Sudani was seeking a second term in Tuesday's election, but many disillusioned young voters saw the vote simply as a vehicle for established parties to divide up Iraq's oil wealth.

However, Sudani tried to cast himself as the leader who could finally make Iraq a success after years of instability, arguing he had moved against established parties that brought him to power.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations