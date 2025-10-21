WAR ON GAZA
US refuses to set Hamas disarmament deadline, optimistic on Gaza ceasefire
US Vice President JD Vance says the Gaza ceasefire plan is "going better than expected", stressing the US will provide coordination without sending troops.
"We know that Hamas has to comply with the (ceasefire) deal," he said. / Photo: AP / AP
October 21, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance declined to provide a deadline for the Palestinian group Hamas to disarm, saying the situation remains "unpredictable."

"We know that Hamas has to comply with the (ceasefire) deal," Vance told reporters while visiting Israel on Tuesday.

Asked how much time the group has before the US takes action or authorises allies to do so, Vance refused to set a timeline.

"I'm not going to do what the president (of the) United States has thus far refused to do, which is put an explicit deadline on it, because a lot of this stuff is difficult. A lot of this stuff is unpredictable," he said.

'Going better than expected'

Saying that the implementation of a ceasefire plan for Gaza was "going better than expected”, Vance added: "The Israeli government has been remarkably helpful in implementing Gaza plan."

He also expressed "great optimism" and said: "We are doing very well. We are in a very good place. We're going to have to keep working on it.”

"I think that everybody should be proud of where we are today. It's going to require constant effort. It's going to require constant monitoring and supervision," he added.

He noted that the US would not send troops into Gaza, reiterating a pledge made by US President Donald Trump and US officials multiple times.

"There are not going to be American boots on the ground in Gaza. The President of the United States has made that very clear. All of our military leadership has made that very clear," Vance said, adding that the US would limit itself to providing "useful coordination".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
