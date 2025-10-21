US Vice President JD Vance declined to provide a deadline for the Palestinian group Hamas to disarm, saying the situation remains "unpredictable."

"We know that Hamas has to comply with the (ceasefire) deal," Vance told reporters while visiting Israel on Tuesday.

Asked how much time the group has before the US takes action or authorises allies to do so, Vance refused to set a timeline.

"I'm not going to do what the president (of the) United States has thus far refused to do, which is put an explicit deadline on it, because a lot of this stuff is difficult. A lot of this stuff is unpredictable," he said.

'Going better than expected'

Saying that the implementation of a ceasefire plan for Gaza was "going better than expected”, Vance added: "The Israeli government has been remarkably helpful in implementing Gaza plan."