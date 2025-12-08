POLITICS
2 min read
Venezuela swears in 5,600 new troops as tensions with US escalate
Government cites “imperialist threats” and recent US military activity in the Caribbean as it expands the ranks of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces.
Venezuela swears in 5,600 new troops as tensions with US escalate
A demonstrator holds a sign to protest US military action against Venezuela, in San Francisco, California, US, December 6, 2025. / Reuters
December 8, 2025

Venezuela announced on Sunday that 5,600 new soldiers have been sworn into the National Bolivarian Armed Forces amid rising tensions with the US.

Recruits were inducted due to "increasing imperialist threats," local media reported, citing a government statement, pointing to US threats and the deployment of a naval fleet in the Caribbean.

The US has expanded military operations across Latin America recently, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines and drones.

The statement emphasised that the new soldiers took an oath of loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro and described the armed forces as the backbone of Venezuela's "stability, peace, security and future."

Major General Javier Jose Marcano Tabata told state television VTV that military applications have increased.

RECOMMENDED

"Right now, while imperialism threatens our country illegally, arbitrarily, full of lies and insolently, our people, especially young people, are coming by the thousands to join the National Bolivarian Armed Forces," Marcano said.

Official data shows that Venezuela has approximately 200,000 soldiers, 200,000 police officers and millions of reserve militia members.

The US has carried out at least 22 strikes in the region on boats suspected of transporting narcotics since September, killing at least 87 people.

US President Donald Trump warned that he would soon begin targeting Venezuelan drug trafficking networks "by land."

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela reauthorises US deportation flights after brief suspension
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints