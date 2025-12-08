Venezuela announced on Sunday that 5,600 new soldiers have been sworn into the National Bolivarian Armed Forces amid rising tensions with the US.

Recruits were inducted due to "increasing imperialist threats," local media reported, citing a government statement, pointing to US threats and the deployment of a naval fleet in the Caribbean.

The US has expanded military operations across Latin America recently, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines and drones.

The statement emphasised that the new soldiers took an oath of loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro and described the armed forces as the backbone of Venezuela's "stability, peace, security and future."

Major General Javier Jose Marcano Tabata told state television VTV that military applications have increased.