Venezuela announced on Tuesday that it had reauthorised flights carrying migrants deported by the United States, days after suspending them due to President Donald Trump's demand that Venezuelan airspace be considered "closed".

The aviation authority "has received a request from the US government to resume flights repatriating Venezuelan migrants from that country to Venezuela", said a statement from the Ministry of Transportation.

"On the instructions of President Nicolas Maduro, this is authorized."

Trump has ramped up pressure on Venezuela, accusing Maduro's government of being a drug cartel and carrying out military strikes on boats off the country's coast that Washington says were carrying drugs.

Related TRT World - Venezuela's Maduro vows 'absolute loyalty' as tensions with US deepen

Venezuela's leader Maduro has accused Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for "imposing regime change" in Caracas and rejected what he called a "slave's peace" for the region, amid mounting fears of further US military action.