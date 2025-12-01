POLITICS
Venezuela's Maduro vows 'absolute loyalty' as tensions with US deepen
Venezuelan president denounces US military pressure, rejects "a slave's peace" and warns of ongoing threats from Washington.
"Venezuela sought peace 'with sovereignty, equality, freedom' not 'a slave’s peace.'" Maduro said / Reuters
December 1, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has pledged "absolute loyalty" to the Venezuelan people as tensions with the administration of US President Donald Trump continued to rise.

Speaking outside the presidential palace on Monday alongside senior officials during a gathering of ruling PSUV party activists, Maduro said he remained committed to the legacy of Hugo Chavez and to defending Venezuela’s sovereignty.

"Be sure that just as I swore before the body of our commander Chavez, I swear to you absolute loyalty until beyond when we can live this beautiful and heroic history," he said.

"Be sure that I will never fail you, never, ever, never."

Maduro’s speech came as Washington intensified pressure on Caracas.

The US has launched at least 21 strikes on alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific since September, killing at least 83 people.

Trump has also threatened to extend operations to land, warned that Venezuelan airspace "should be considered closed," and designated the Cartel de los Soles — which Washington says includes Maduro — as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Maduro denies any involvement in criminal activity.

Peace with ‘sovereignty,’ not ‘a slave’s peace’

At a separate rally in Caracas, Maduro said Venezuela sought peace "with sovereignty, equality, freedom" and rejected what he described as "a slave’s peace."

He said the country had endured "22 weeks of aggression that can be described as psychological terrorism," claiming the US naval build-up was meant to destabilise his government.

"We want peace, but peace with sovereignty, equality, freedom. We do not want a slave’s peace, nor the peace of colonies," he said.

"The people of Venezuela have demonstrated their love for the homeland."

Trump said on Sunday he had spoken with Maduro recently, without giving details.

Maduro said he remained ready for a direct meeting with Trump.

Hundreds of government supporters marched in Caracas on Monday to denounce what they called US threats.

"We are a free homeland, we do not want war, we want peace," said community leader Narciso Torrealba.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
