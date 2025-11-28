POLITICS
Trump speaks with Maduro, discusses possible meeting – report
The call comes as US forces carry out strikes on Venezuelan vessels and step up Caribbean operations.
Trump reportedly spoke by phone with Venezuela’s Maduro and discussed a possible meeting in the US. / REUTERS
November 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone last week with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and discussed a possible meeting in the United States, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The reported call comes as Trump’s administration increases pressure on Venezuela with a major military deployment in the Caribbean, which includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier.

Washington says the operation aims to curb drug trafficking, while Caracas insists regime change is the underlying goal.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Times report, which said Secretary of State Marco Rubio also joined the call.

US forces have carried out strikes against more than 20 alleged Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since early September, killing more than 80 people.

Washington has not released evidence that the targeted vessels were used for drug smuggling or posed a threat to the United States.

Regional tensions have escalated amid the military campaign and the accompanying build-up.

The report about the Trump–Maduro call came a day after Trump said efforts to halt alleged Venezuelan drug trafficking by land were imminent.

"You probably noticed that people aren’t wanting to be delivering by sea, and we’ll be starting to stop them by land," he said in remarks to US troops.

"Also the land is easier, but that’s going to start very soon."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
