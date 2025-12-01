Washington DC — US President Donald Trump and top national security officials — including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine — will discuss next steps on Venezuela in an Oval Office meeting, White House has confirmed.

"I will confirm that the president will be meeting with his national security team on this subject and on many matters," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing on Monday.

The meeting comes after Trump confirmed on Sunday he held a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but declined to give details, saying it did not go "well or badly."

Leavitt addressing recent US military strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean defended the administration's decision to authorise a second strike on a vessel from Venezuela on September 2, which reportedly killed 11 people after an initial attack left survivors.

She emphasised the strikes' legality and alignment with US interests, saying, "The strike conducted on September 2 was conducted in self-defence to protect Americans and vital United States interests. The strike was conducted in international waters and in accordance with the law of armed conflict."

Hegseth authorised an admiral to carry out the attack, which Leavitt described as "well within legal right to do so."

Admiral Frank Bradley "worked well within his authority and the law directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated," Leavitt told journalists.

Legality of strikes

Last week, US media reported that the strike on September 2 left two people alive, who were then killed in a subsequent attack carried out to fulfill an order from Hegseth.