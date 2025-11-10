ASIA PACIFIC
New Delhi on high alert following deadly blast
Visuals on Indian media show flames and smoke billowing from more than one vehicle in what was described as a congested street located near a metro station in the old part of Delhi.
Security personnel gather beside an ambulance at the blast site near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi on November 10, 2025. / AFP
November 10, 2025

At least eight people have died following an explosion near the landmark Red Fort in a densely populated area of the Indian capital New Delhi, according to local media and police.

Visuals on local media showed on Monday that flames and smoke were billowing from more than one vehicle in what was described as a congested street located near a metro station in the old part of Delhi.

Sanjay Tyagi, a spokesperson for Delhi police, told The Associated Press that at least 8 people were killed, and several others injured.

“We are investigating the cause of the blast,” he said.

Several other people were injured when an explosion took place in a car near the historic Red Fort, state-owned Doordarshan News reported.

Quoting the Delhi Fire Department, it said that after the blast, nearby vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

“The dog squad, forensic team, and Delhi Police are present at the spot as investigations are under way,” it said.

A high alert was sounded in Delhi after the explosion, PTI News reported.

The nature of the blast was not immediately known.

The Red Fort, known in India as the Lal Qila, is a 17th-century, Mughal-era fort located in the old city and visited by tourists throughout the year.

