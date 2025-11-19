TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye appoints first ambassador to Syria after 13-year hiatus
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz is appointed ambassador to Syria.
Türkiye appoints first ambassador to Syria after 13-year hiatus
Türkiye appoints ambassador to Damascus after 13-year hiatus / AFP
November 19, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz as Türkiye’s new ambassador to Damascus, marking the first such appointment in 13 years.

The announcement was published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette with Erdogan’s signature.

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler received Yilmaz and congratulated him on the post.

Yilmaz thanked Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for his appointment.

RECOMMENDED

"Drawing strength from the deep human and cultural ties that have existed for centuries between Türkiye and Syria, we will strive to develop our relations in a way that upholds the principles of good neighbourliness and contributes to peace and stability in our region," Yilmaz wrote on X.

"I have personally witnessed the support Türkiye has provided to the Syrian people during their most difficult days. From now on, as well as the Turkish state, we will continue working together with our Syrian brothers and sisters to shape the welfare, tranquillity, and shared future of our peoples," he added.

US Ambassador to Türkiye and US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said he looks forward to working closely with Yilmaz as the newly appointed ambassador begins his “historic” mission in Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package