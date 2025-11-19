President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz as Türkiye’s new ambassador to Damascus, marking the first such appointment in 13 years.

The announcement was published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette with Erdogan’s signature.

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler received Yilmaz and congratulated him on the post.

Yilmaz thanked Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for his appointment.