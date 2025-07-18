Reaffirming support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty, Türkiye has expressed readiness to contribute to restoring calm in the war-torn country.

The Turkish foreign minister held a phone call with his Syrian counterpart on Friday, discussing the situation in southern Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the call with Asaad al Shaibani, Hakan Fidan said Türkiye is closely monitoring the developments, reaffirming Ankara’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty.

Underlining that Israel’s intervention in the events is unacceptable, Fidan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government must end actions that threaten regional stability and the future of the Syrian people.

Clashes are still ongoing in the western and northern parts of the province between Bedouin tribal forces and local armed Druze groups.

The fighting began on Sunday as limited skirmishes between both sides, prompting Syrian regime forces to intervene. Dozens of soldiers were later killed in attacks by armed Druze factions.