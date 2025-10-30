WAR ON GAZA
Hamas hands over bodies of two more Israeli captives via ICRC
The handover came two days after Israel killed over 100 Palestinians in deadly air strikes across Gaza.
Hamas transfers remains of 2 more Israeli hostages. / AA Archive
October 30, 2025

Hamas has handed over the remains of two Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) under a ceasefire agreement, the Israeli forces confirmed.

An Israeli statement said on Thursday that the coffins were transferred to the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli troops inside Gaza.

Hamas earlier said that it would hand over the bodies of two captives it had recovered from under the rubble.

The handover came two days after Israel killed more than 100 Palestinians in deadly air strikes across Gaza despite the ceasefire.

Israel has also banned the ICRC from visiting Palestinian prisoners.

The first phase of the ceasefire took effect on October 10 under Trump’s 20-point plan.

Since then, Hamas has released all 20 living Israeli hostages.

Including the latest two, Hamas has so far given back the remains of 17 of the 28 deceased captives, according to an AFP tally.

SOURCE:AA
