TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye shows strong commitment to global stability at G20: Duran
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan effectively conveyed Ankara's views in summit sessions, press conferences, and numerous bilateral meetings, discussing cooperation in defence, trade, energy, technology, and aviation, says Burhanettin Duran.
Türkiye shows strong commitment to global stability at G20: Duran
Türkiye is stepping up on regional peace and COP31 leadership, Head of Communications Duran says following the G20 summit. / AA
November 23, 2025

Türkiye underlined its "strong commitment" to regional peace and global economic stability during the weekend G20 summit in South Africa, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran has said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan effectively conveyed Ankara's views in summit sessions, press conferences, and numerous bilateral meetings, discussing cooperation in defence, trade, energy, technology, and aviation, Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Sunday.

Duran highlighted the country’s growing diplomatic influence and Erdogan’s emphasis on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need for global action.

Türkiye's constructive approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and calls for a more inclusive global economy were also underscored, he said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye to resume peace efforts in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan: Erdogan

Türkiye to host COP31

Looking ahead, Duran pointed to Türkiye's upcoming presidency and hosting of the UN climate change conference COP31 next November.

RECOMMENDED

He said Türkiye is a leading actor in climate action, citing the 2053 Net Zero Emissions Target and initiatives such as the Zero Waste Movement, which exemplify the country’s commitment to sustainable development.

"The 2053 Net Zero Emissions Target set forth by our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, demonstrates to the world that Türkiye adopts a development approach that considers not only the present but also the future.

This vision, which prioritises green transformation across all policy areas, from energy to transport, urban planning to production, provides a strong leadership foundation for the COP31 process,” he said.

"The Zero Waste Initiative, which has transformed into a global environmental movement under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdogan, is also one of the most inspiring success stories for a more liveable world. Reducing waste, using resources efficiently, and promoting a culture of respectful living towards nature are among the goals that perfectly align with the spirit of COP31,” he said.

“I believe that this historic gathering in our country will be a process in which the heart of climate diplomacy beats in Anatolia and global solutions will resonate from Türkiye,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance