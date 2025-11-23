Türkiye underlined its "strong commitment" to regional peace and global economic stability during the weekend G20 summit in South Africa, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran has said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan effectively conveyed Ankara's views in summit sessions, press conferences, and numerous bilateral meetings, discussing cooperation in defence, trade, energy, technology, and aviation, Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Sunday.

Duran highlighted the country’s growing diplomatic influence and Erdogan’s emphasis on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need for global action.

Türkiye's constructive approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and calls for a more inclusive global economy were also underscored, he said.

Türkiye to host COP31

Looking ahead, Duran pointed to Türkiye's upcoming presidency and hosting of the UN climate change conference COP31 next November.