Chinese President Xi Jinping will host Russia's Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres and more than 20 heads of government later this month, Beijing said on Friday, for a political and security meeting aimed at cementing China's regional influence.

Leaders from a bloc spanning roughly a quarter of the globe will unveil new plans to deepen their ties when they gather for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin told a news conference on the summit's preparations.

The gathering takes place between August 31 and September 1, just days before Beijing stages one of its largest military parades in years, and as US President Donald Trump’s foreign and trade policies, particularly on Israel, Gaza, and tariffs, nudge key regional players closer to China.

Top leaders from member states or guest countries such as Türkiye, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Vietnam are also among those taking part.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to attend the summit, ahead of hosting Trump and other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur in October.

Hegemonism, outdated mindsets still in play